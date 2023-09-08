LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 7.8 %

LITB stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightInTheBox stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.92% of LightInTheBox worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.