Genius Sports’ (GENI) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

GENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.28.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.57 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 13.0% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,567,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,634,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,066,000 after purchasing an additional 819,228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 8.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,701,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 456,847 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,179,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 176,743 shares during the period. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

