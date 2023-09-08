Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MODN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Model N

Model N Stock Down 3.5 %

MODN stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Model N has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Model N will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, CFO John Ederer sold 3,237 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $90,538.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,851.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,829 shares of company stock worth $919,196. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Model N by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 13.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.