Compass Point Lowers Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI) to Neutral

Compass Point cut shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REFI. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $278.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 61.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.61%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

