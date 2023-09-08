Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Oncology

About Pyxis Oncology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,131 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pyxis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

