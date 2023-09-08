Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Pyxis Oncology will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Pyxis Oncology
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
