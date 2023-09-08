Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.