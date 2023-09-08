Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

RLYB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rallybio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $200.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -2.02.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rallybio by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 722,364 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in Rallybio during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rallybio by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 390,170 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rallybio by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 619,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 386,510 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rallybio by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 381,291 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in identifying, accelerating, and development of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

