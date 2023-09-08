Citigroup Begins Coverage on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

