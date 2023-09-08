StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 15,000 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 739,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,526.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 249,223 shares of company stock worth $1,206,237. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

