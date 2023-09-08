HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

SoundHound AI stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoundHound AI will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 192,099 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $685,793.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,956.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 984,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,909 shares of company stock worth $1,789,334 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

