Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.19) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

