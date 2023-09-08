Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $268.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTN. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued a maintains rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.63.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $245.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.99 and its 200-day moving average is $237.42.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

