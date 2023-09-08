DraftKings’ (DKNG) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.93.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 918,450 shares of company stock worth $28,359,633 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,991,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,368,000 after acquiring an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,687,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,543,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $102,351,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.