Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

