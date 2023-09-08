Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.