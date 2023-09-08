StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SVVC stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company's stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

