Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Taitron Components Stock Performance
Taitron Components stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.32.
Taitron Components Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taitron Components
Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Taitron Components
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.