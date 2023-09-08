Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Taitron Components stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $4.32.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taitron Components

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

