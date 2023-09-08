Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 0.7 %

WVVI stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau bought 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,539.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,881.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.