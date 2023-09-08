UBS Group Lowers ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.86.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a twelve month low of $149.19 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,579,339. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in ResMed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ResMed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in ResMed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

