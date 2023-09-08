Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.
Progressive Stock Up 1.9 %
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progressive Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.
Insider Activity at Progressive
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,964. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Progressive Company Profile
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
