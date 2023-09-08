Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natuzzi stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

