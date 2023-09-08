Bank of America Raises Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $23.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Arcus Biosciences Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE:RCUS opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $36.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. acquired 1,010,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,295,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $2,581,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

