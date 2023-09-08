Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.54.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

