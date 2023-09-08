Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance
Shares of SFE stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $17.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.92. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.54.
Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The asset manager reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,164,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 796,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 83,187 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Safeguard Scientifics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.