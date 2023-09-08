StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
