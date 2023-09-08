Charter Communications’ (CHTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $477.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $565.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $499.41.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $416.98 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $452.25. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.80 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,176,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 390.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $445,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

