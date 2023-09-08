Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CLWT opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Euro Tech Company Profile
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
