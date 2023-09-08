Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. 888 reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Monday, May 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.60.

CCOI opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $136,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $273,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $136,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 38,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,172 shares of company stock worth $1,155,842. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

