Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. Bio-Path has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

