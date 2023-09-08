Barclays Cuts Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $60.00

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.38. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 91.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -108.64%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,447.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $2,383,058.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares in the company, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 48,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $2,739,620.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,447.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock worth $6,655,981. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after buying an additional 44,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,801,000 after buying an additional 183,915 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,837,000 after buying an additional 1,283,911 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,325,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,584,000 after purchasing an additional 906,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

