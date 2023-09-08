United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in United States Antimony during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

