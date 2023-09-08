Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $315.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $310.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYK. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Get Stryker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $289.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.21. Stryker has a 12-month low of $200.80 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.