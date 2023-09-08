SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Up 1.6 %

SSY stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.