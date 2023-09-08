Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cameco has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

