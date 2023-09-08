Lancashire (LON:LRE) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.00) to GBX 700 ($8.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 706.43 ($8.92).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 572 ($7.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a current ratio of 405.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 583.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 582.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,395.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 2,926.83%.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

