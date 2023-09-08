HC Wainwright Raises Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Price Target to $4.00

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITRG. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.38 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

ITRG stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17. Integra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $60.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

