StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of AP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
