StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth $608,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

