Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $197.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an underweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.

Get American Express alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $156.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.