Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $197.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens restated an underweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 58.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.06.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP
American Express Stock Performance
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.