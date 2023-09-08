Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BRX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

NYSE BRX opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,369,000 after purchasing an additional 369,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.