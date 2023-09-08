Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coloplast A/S from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Coloplast A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $900.00.

Coloplast A/S Trading Down 0.5 %

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Shares of CLPBY stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

