Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

