Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVDCF
Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 0.9 %
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile
Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.