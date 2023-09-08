Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DVDCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.80 ($14.84) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($13.98) in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Davide Campari-Milano currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Davide Campari-Milano Trading Down 0.9 %

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.85. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

