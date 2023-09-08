EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.98.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDP Renováveis

EDP Renováveis Stock Performance

About EDP Renováveis

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. EDP Renováveis has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

(Get Free Report)

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.