Robert W. Baird Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $843.62.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $857.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $875.84 and a 200-day moving average of $749.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 38.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.