Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Price Performance

Shares of AAME opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.50 and a beta of 0.25. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.16.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $49.19 million for the quarter.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

