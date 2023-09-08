JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $62.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.14.

AKRO opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Catriona Yale sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $287,192.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,883.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $88,973.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and sold 181,337 shares valued at $9,588,755. 9.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

