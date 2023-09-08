StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Price Performance
ONVO stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.40.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.