StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.88. Organovo has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Organovo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organovo by 17.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Organovo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

