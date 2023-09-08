GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GDDY opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 83.74%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $545,542.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $59,738.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $545,542.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,789.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock worth $2,217,265. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

