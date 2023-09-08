Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enservco during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enservco in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

