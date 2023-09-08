Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Enservco has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 321.89% and a negative net margin of 37.47%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter.
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
