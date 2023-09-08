Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $24.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $356.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.43. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million for the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,207 shares in the company, valued at $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 334,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

