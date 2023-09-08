Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $39.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $40.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $698,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,916,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $63,581,052.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,793,083.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $698,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,955,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,816,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,081,184 shares of company stock worth $814,184,354. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

